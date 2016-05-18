Challenger elected to Board of Education

Tuesday’s Board of Education (BOE) vote resulted in two incumbents and one challenger being elected to the school board.

Challenger Julia Hadlock was elected to the BOE with 1,032 votes while incumbents Jeffrey Holbrook and Richard Stone were re-elected to the board. Holbrook received 1,101 votes while Stone reclaimed his seat with 877 votes.

Board member Peter Treyz, who was first elected to the BOE in 2007, was not elected for his fourth term on the board as he only received 757 votes.

Stone spoke with The Ledger and said he was pleased with being re-elected.

“Personally, I am honored to be re-elected to the board,” Stone said. “And congratulations to Ms. Hadlock.”

Holbrook also congratulated Hadlock on her victory.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the community for their overwhelming support. I look forward to working with my BOE colleagues and the administration for another 3 years.” Holbrook said. “Also, I think Julia will be a great addition.”

In addition to voting on the BOE candidates, the vote also passed Superintendent Andrew Selesnick’s $105,994,936 school budget, with 1,197 votes in favor of it. Voters also approved the proposition to spend $895,000 on new school buses for the district, with 1,044 votes.

“The strong support for the budget and bus propositions helps to validate all of our hard work over the past few years,” Holbrook said. “It is a strong vote of confidence for Andrew Selesnick, his administration and the board.”

Stone said he was happy that budget was approved.

“I’m very pleased that the budget passed with about 75% of the vote. That kind of margin shows that the board and the administration, through lots of hard work, are accomplishing the tasks that the voters of the district have set for us,” Stone said.