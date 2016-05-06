Murphy nominated for second term

State Sen. Terrence Murphy accepted the Republican nomination for a second term representing the 40th Senate District during the Republican convention at Sinapi’s Ceola Manor on April 27.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell nominated Murphy during the convention.

“I didn’t have to prepare any notes today, I can do this right from the heart,” she said. “Terrence Murphy has served the people of the 40th District brilliantly.”

Murphy received a unanimous vote from the members of the Westchester Republican County Committee, Putnam County Republican Committee and Dutchess Republican County Committee in attendance.