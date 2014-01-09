Students build homes, unity in Nicaragua

A John Jay High School club now in its ninth year of providing homes for impoverished communities in Nicaragua is seeking the community’s help to raise money for its trip this April.

“What a difference it makes to have a roof that doesn’t leak, to have doors that lock, to have a tile floor instead of living on dirt,” said Tom Rizzotti, a teacher at JJHS who has led the trips to Nicaragua since the group’s inception.

For nearly a decade, groups of roughly 20 to 25 students and chaperones from JJHS have partnered with the Bridges to Community nonprofit organization in Ossining to travel to Nicaragua, the second poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere next to Haiti, according to Bridges to Community.

“Students can’t put into words what it is like to be a part of this experience. Until you’ve experienced it, it is something that is beyond a very fair description,” Mr. Rizzotti said.

To raise money and offset the $2,200 per person cost for the trip, the group will be holding a fund-raiser and auction featuring dinner and live music by students on Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the JJHS cafeteria. The auction will include items donated by the community, such as a tour of Martha Stewart’s garden, vacation rentals in Florida and the Adirondack Mountains, and tickets to see a performance of Jersey Boys.

The work

Once in Nicaragua, the students partner with local leadership groups developed by Bridges to Community. These local leadership groups are made up of residents who determine the greatest needs among their communities, and partner with the traveling civic group to build basic homes averaging 16 feet by 21 feet.

“We work side by side with local masons, future owners of the home, community members — everyone is chipping in and doing their part. It’s a nice, full community effort,” Mr. Rizzotti said.

With no nails or hammers, homes in Nicaragua are built differently than what the typical American might expect, he said. The homes the group builds are predominantly made from cement, which requires labor-intensive mixing and forming of cinder blocks, which are then stacked and cemented together. Most students return home as experts at mixing cement, Mr. Rizzotti joked.

The program features some unique qualities that make it particularly successful, he said. The people who receive the homes partially pay for them by contributing to a local fund that is used by community leaders to make small business loans and invest in the community. Protections against abuse are in place, such as always putting the newly constructed home in the name of the mother so the father can’t divorce her and keep the house, Mr. Rizzotti said.

“This is very unique in that way,” he said. “It’s not fully a donation — the family is expected to pay back into that home and the money is used to build the community.”

The place

Over the years, the group has typically worked in areas only a few hours outside of Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, but no matter where you go in the country the sight of poverty is hard to miss, Mr. Rizzotti said.

“You drive down the roads and there are very few places you would think the people living there are fine,” he said. “The communities in general are usually very tough places to live in. It is a very poor country.”

Despite the rampant poverty, in his nine years traveling to the country, Mr. Rizzotti said, he has never had a safety concern.

“I have never at any point felt unsafe. It has never been a dangerous trip,” he said. “The communities want us there, so they take care of us very well.”

For safe measure the group does have a security guard at its residence, but overall the country is a very safe place, he said. With many civic groups like the JJHS Bridges to Community Club, Nicaraguan communities have established a familiarity with charitable organizations that makes for a very comfortable relationship, he said.

The students

For many students, as well as Mr. Rizzotti, the profound experience provides more than education in basic home construction. It is a lesson that has the ability to shape lives.

“For some students, this is a life-changing trip,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration.”

The group is comprised of students from all high school grade levels, and some are frequent participants coming back year after year, Mr. Rizzotti said. He has frequently had to turn away JJHS alumni who want to continue participating past their high school years, and many of those graduates have gone on to participate and pursue similar civic work either in their college careers or within their own communities.

“For me personally it is amazing every year,” Mr. Rizzotti said. “I have a student this year who is going on her fourth trip as a senior. For me, to watch the growth of these young men and women, the change and the growth it helps them make is one of the most rewarding things for me. Watching them go off to become the amazing people they become and see how this trip changed their lives is really incredible and is something that makes this a really special trip for me.”