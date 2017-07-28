This Week’s Movie Menu: What’s on and when

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Check out what’s available on broadcast and cable television. From the comfort of home.

Friday, July 28

Anchors Aweigh

Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra – who would later costar in the legendary On the Town – sing and dance a storm in this delightful MGM musical about two sailors looking for romance.

5:30 p.m. TCM

Fargo

Frances McDormand won a well-deserved Oscar for her pitch perfect portrayal of a smart small-town sheriff in this complex tale of murder, family and deceit.

8 p.m. IFC

Marnie

Director Alfred Hitchcock wanted Princess Grace of Monaco (the former actress Grace Kelly) to return to the screen for this thriller. But he got Tippi Hedren instead.

8 p.m. TCM

A Few Good Men

Jack Nicholson chews the courtroom scenery, and walks away with the film, in this film adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway hit. Tom Cruise is the star.

8 p.m., Friday, TNT; 1 p.m., Saturday, TNT

Saturday, July 29

Ordinary People

Robert Redford won an Oscar for directing this moving drama about a family trying to cope with the death of a child. Mary Tyler Moore should have won an Oscar as the coldest mom in town.

9 a.m. Flix

Morning Glory

Diane Keaton reminds us why we love watching her on screen in this fun frolic about competing morning television anchors. Harrison Ford has fun, too.

11 a.m. POP

You Can Count on Me

Kenneth Lonergan, who won an Oscar this year for writing Manchester by the Sea, was also nominated for this meaningful look at a complicated brother-sister relationship.

11:05 a.m. Flix

Captain Phillips

Tom Hanks should have been Oscar nominated for his brave interpretation of a reluctant hero at sea in this thriller about a boat captured by pirates. Yes, pirates.

1 p.m. FX

Selma

David Oyelowo turns in a thoughtful interpretation of Dr. Martin Luther King in this memorable look at the struggles of African-American citizens to get to vote in the early 1960s.

4 p.m. FX

1:30 p.m. Sunday

Some Like it Hot

Jack Lemmon should have won an Oscar for his daffy impersonation of a female musician in this laugh riot from director Billy Wilder. But he lost to Charlton Heston for Ben-Hur.

8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, July 30

All That Heaven Allows

Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson shine in director Douglas Sirk’s tribute to the social and cultural restrictions of the 1950s. This later inspired Todd Haynes’ Far From Heaven.

2:15 p.m. TCM

Two for the Road

Audrey Hepburn delivers what may be her finest performance as a woman trying to protect her marriage from the roving eye of her husband. A seldom-seen and stunning drama.

4 p.m. TCM