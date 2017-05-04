Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, May 4

Carp fishing is catching on in the United States, and Yankee Fisherman was there when the first conference in North America dedicated to the growing sport was held. You can watch the story Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at han.network.

The Housatonic River Clean Up Green Sweep 2017 will be held Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers should check in at either the Birdseye boat ramp in Stratford or the Sunnyside boat ramp behind Sunnyside School in Shelton.

The forecast calls for showers. Volunteers are being reminded to dress accordingly, wear appropriate footwear, and to take bug spray and sunblock should they be needed. Gloves, bags and a river clean up T-shirt will be given to participants.

Anyone needing community service hours should take forms to be signed.

Children should be supervised by a guardian.

Large groups can email [email protected] to get the signup form so that participants/parents can fill it out ahead of time.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

The Milford Striped Bass Club and the City of Milford will hold the 49th annual Milford Children’s Trout Derby Saturday, May 6 , from 6 to 9:30 a.m. at the upper and lower duck ponds. All children ages 15 and younger are eligible to participate. Prizes will be awarded for the largest trout in four categories, and every child will receive a free grab bag at the end of the event. Click here for more information.

The 14th annual Children’s Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 9 a.m. at Great Hollow Lake. This event is open for children ages three to 15 and is co-sponsored by the Monroe Police Union, Monroe Police Department, North American Sportsman and Monroe Parks and Recreation Department. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish of any kind by weight in five different age groups: five and under, six to seven, eight to nine, 10 to 11 and 12 through 15. The derby will proceed rain or shine. Click here for more information

Join expert anglers from the Mianus Chapter and staff from Orvis for a free, fun, Family Fishing Clinic & Kids Trout Stocking on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton. Visit mianustu.org for more information.

Fishing CT will have its Casting with Kids event May 13 as well. Check Fishing CT on Facebook for details.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.