Twins Judy and Joy: For the Irish, and their fans

Everyone likes to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be Irish even if it is for just one day. When we were children, our father would always stop at the local bakery and bring home the best green bagels, still hot with the steam pouring from the bag and “just out of the oven” Irish soda bread. One soda bread was made with caraway seeds for him and Mom, and one was made with raisins for us. We still purchase it every year and slather it with sweet butter. Judy tried several recipes for the famous Irish Soda Bread last year … mmmmmm, I didn’t get any!!!

Mom would start the day with a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day breakfast and serve the most beautiful shade of green pancakes with sweet butter and pure maple syrup. In the evening she would make the traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, spicy brown mustard and fresh crusty rye bread.

We decided to switch it up little and give this traditional meal our twist. Last year when we ran this recipe, we had such a great response we decided to re-run it! (And this is a great use for any leftover corned beef.)

We have taken corned beef and made it into a burger. We are giving you two choices for the corned beef. You can either prepare it ahead of time yourself, or just go to the deli counter and order it thickly sliced. We serve it on a fresh roll with a tangy cabbage slaw and a spicy garlic pickle. This year we will try layering on some Guinness onions (recipe below) — wow, I’m starving! So delish. Enjoy!

Please join us every Wednesday, at noon on the HooplaHa Only Good News Facebook page. We are live streaming! Let’s chat!

Corned Beef Burgers

and Coleslaw

1 1/2 lbs corned beef

11⁄2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

1⁄3 cup chopped parsley

extra-virgin olive oil

onion roll or hamburger bun, rye bread

Guinness-sautéed onions, optional (recipe below)

Horseradish mayonnaise (recipe below, but you can use store bought)

Preheat the grill or cast iron skillet on medium high.

Place corned beef slices in food processor and pulse for a few seconds to shred. In a medium-size bowl, combine the shredded corned beef, salt, cayenne pepper and parsley. Divide the mix into four equal portions and form four (1/4-inch to 1⁄3-inch thick) burgers.

Brush each side with olive oil. Grill (or cook in skillet) for three minutes to four minutes per side to achieve a medium-well done burger.

To serve, place 1 tablespoon horseradish mayonnaise on the bottom half of each onion roll, then the patty. Top with one teaspoon more of the horseradish mayonnaise and serve with coleslaw. Try the Guinness onions too! Serves 4.

Horseradish mayonnaise

8 tablespoon real mayonnaise

4 teaspoon freshly grated horseradish root

salt & pepper to taste

Coleslaw

1 bag coleslaw mix, green and red cabbage blend

1⁄2 red bell pepper, sliced thin into strips

1 red onion cut in half and thinly sliced

Toss all together in a medium sized bowl with:

Vinaigrette dressing

1⁄3 cup olive oil

1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and pour over coleslaw mix, toss.

Guinness onions

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, sliced

1 cup Guinness

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1-2 teaspoons grainy mustard

1 tablespoon butter, room temperature

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and saute until tender, about 5-7 minutes. Add 1/4 cup Guinness , cover and simmer until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 15 minutes and repeat three more times. Remove from heat and mix in the Worcestershire sauce and grainy mustard.