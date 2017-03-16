This Weekend: new play, music, art, birding class, etc.

Vagabond Theatre

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Stephen Adly Guirgis will open Friday, March 17, at the Warehouse Blackbox Theatre in the Performing Arts Center of Connecticut, 18 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull. A production of the Vagabond Theatre Company of Greater Bridgeport, the dark comedy will be staged at 8 on Friday and Saturdays, March 17 to 25, and on Sundays, March 19 and 26, at 5.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors; there is a $5 discount on advance tickets. For information, visit vagabondbpt.org/tickets.

Trip around Cuba

The Lifetime Learners Institute at Norwalk Community College will present a free open house on Friday, March 17, featuring international documentary photographer Daryl Hawk of Wilton discussing his 2700-mile circumnavigation of Cuba. Refreshments will be served at 12:15 and the program will run from 1 to 2 p.m. at the college’s East Campus PepsiCo Theater, 188 Richards Avenue.

Lifetime Learners Institute offers 40 courses for people over age 50, through its membership program. To obtain information, visit lifetimelearners.org or call 203-857-3330.

LIVE@ the MAC

The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band will perform at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South, on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. The group is led by patriarch Phil Rosenthal (former lead singer of The Seldom Scene), the group includes his daughter Naomi Sommers and son Daniel Rosenthal.

They play songs written by members of the band as well as new arrangements of traditional American folk and bluegrass tunes. Tickets are $20 and $5 at the door for students; for more information and reservations, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

Backyard Birding

What was that bird? The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will help those new to birding to identify the colorful creatures now flocking to feeders and backyards on Saturday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The program, for all ages, will be led by longtime birder and naturalist Richard Worth who will explain what species to expect, their characteristics and feeding habits. To register, call 203-259-6305 x109. The group will meet at the Center at Fairfield Nature Store, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

L.I. Sound Luau

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is inviting people to imagine a tropical getaway on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, during its annual Long Island Sound Luau. From 10 to 4 both days, there will be special activities, crafts, tropical drinks and special IMAX movies to usher out the final weekend of winter. Among the highlights will be an inflatable surfing machine and Spam-Carving Contests.

For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0070 x2232. The Aquarium is at 10 North Water Street in South Norwalk.

Writing with quills

The Wilton Historical Society will teach youngsters how to write with a goose quill and walnut shell ink at a special workshop on Saturday, March 18, from 11 to 12:30. The program is planned for children ages 6 to 12 and will include a snack of mini cannoli, which the children will help prepare.

Cost is $15 per child, with a maximum of $35 per family. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Telephone tales

The New Haven Museum will host a story-collecting event on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. to encourage women who worked for phone company exchanges to share their stories with New Haven’s A Broken Umbrella Theatre (ABUT). The theater is planning an upcoming interactive theatrical experience, EXCHANGE.

The first commercial telephone exchange was created by New Haven telegraph office manager George Coy in 1878.

The New Haven Museum is at 114 Whitney Avenue; for more information, visit newhavenmuseum.org or call 203-562-4183.

My Fair Lady

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra, led by Chelsea Tipton, will perform a concert version of Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady on Saturday, March 18, at 2:30 at Hamden Middle School, 2623 Dixwell Avenue, and Sunday, March 19, at 3 at Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street.

The soloists are Lisa Williamson as Eliza Doolittle, Gary Harger as Henry Higgins and George McTyre as Colonel Pickering.

For ticket information, visit newhavensymphony.org or call 203-865-0831 x20.

Tango Boot Camp

The Milford Arts Council will present Argentine Tango Boot Camp for Beginners, with Dale Ellison and Jorge “Gem” Duras, on Saturday, March 18, from 2:30 to 5:30 as part of Connecticut Tango Weekend 2017. Duras teaches weekly tango classes at the center, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford.

Registration is $50 per person at cttangofest.org or call 203-584-4480.

Bluegrass

The Westchester Bluegrass Club will present the Sleepy Hollow String Band on Saturday, March 18, at the clubhouse, 33 Lake Way, Purdys, N.Y. Doors will open at 6:30, followed by an acoustic jam, open mic and the featured act. Guests may BYOB and are asked to bring a snack to share. Suggested donation is $15.

For more information, visit westchesterbluegrassclub.com or call 914-276-2239.

Bernstein tribute

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will celebrate “Bernstein at 99!” in its concert on Saturday, March 18, at 8 at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Maestro Eric Jacobsen will conduct and the concert will feature soloist Deborah Wong, the Connecticut Chamber Choir and the Fairfield County Children’s Choir.

The program includes Bernstein’s West Side Story Symphonic Suite and Chichester Psalms, plus Ravel’s Tzigane (featuring concertmaster Wong) and Debussy’s Nocturnes.

Tickets start at $15 and there are discounts for students as well as a Family Pack Discount. For reservations for discounted tickets, call 203-576-0263; for regularly priced tickets, visit gbso.org.

Billy Joel’s Band

The Lords of 52nd Street, Billy Joel’s original band, will perform at the Palace Danbury on Saturday March 18, with Richie Cannata on tenor sax, Liberty DeVitto on drums and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar.

The show starts at 8 and tickets are $55 and $45; for reservations, visit thepalacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944. The theater is at 165 Main Street, with free parking behind the building.

Celebrate spring

The Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal at Milford Point will offer a class in making plantable seed paper on Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. for adults and families with children ages six and older.

The class will use recycled materials and mixed-in flowers seeds to create seed paper that will disintegrate as compost and leave behind beautiful flowers.

The cost is $7 per person or maximum $28 per family. For more information or to sign up, visit ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-at-milford-point or call 203-878-7440 x502.

Picturing Love

The Katonah Museum of Art will open its spring exhibition, Picturing Love: Photography’s Pursuit of Intimacy, on Sunday, March 19. The show looks at the formidable history of the subject in photography from the 19th Century to the present day. It’s inspired by Nan Goldin’s The Hug (1980) and divided into sections that represent kissing, holding, mothering, among other themes.

There are special events this weekend for members before the public opening on Sunday at noon: 1st Look on Saturday, 5-6 p.m., for Curator’s Circle level members and above; Members’ Preview, 6-8 p.m., for all members.

As part of the show, the public has been invited to submit snapshots that exemplify Picturing Love. These will be displayed in the museum atrium and featured on the KMA blog.

Special events will include: How to look at a photograph — and buy it, Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m.; School’s Out/Art’s In, April 4-7 and June 20-23, 10 to 3, drop-in; and Family Day: Photo Fun!, Sunday, April 30, noon to 5.

For more information, visit katonahmuseum.org or call 914-232-9555. The museum is at 134 Jay Street (Route 22) in Katonah and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 to 5, and Sunday, noon to 5.

Chaos & Order

Twenty encaustic artists (who paint with pigmented wax) will be featured in a new juried exhibition, Chaos & Order, at Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon Street, New Haven, opening Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be an artist talk at 3:30 p.m.; all are members of New England Wax, a regional association (newenglandwax.com).

For more information, visit creativeartsworkshop.org or call 203-562-4927.

Music on the Hill

The Music on the Hill Festival Chorus will perform Mozart’s Missa brevis in F and Haydn’s Little Organ Mass on Sunday, March 19, at 3 at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The 40-voice chorus comprises professional singers and skilled amateurs from Fairfield County and beyond; it is one of Music on the Hill’s four performing ensembles and is led by artistic director David H. Connell.

Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance at musiconthehillct.org or 203-529-3133.

Music for Youth

Musical Bridges, the 15th annual benefit concert for Music for Youth, Inc., will take place Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the Southport Congregational Church, 524 Pequot Avenue. Pianist Andrew Armstrong, violinist Darwin Shen and student ensembles will perform; Armstrong and Shen met at a local competition in 1989 and have played a benefit annually since the late 1990s.

Shen is an active soloist, chamber musician, coach and clinician; Armstrong has a world-wide performing career and has won more than 25 national and international First Prizes as a concert pianist.

Benefit tickets are $75 for reserved seating, $50 for general admission and $15 for students. There will be a $5 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door; for reservations, visit musicforyouth.net or call 203-254-0123.

Haydn Connection

Rebel Ensemble for Baroque Music will perform The Haydn Connection, Part 2, on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the Bedford Presbyterian Church, Village Green, Routes 22/172, Bedford, N.Y. The program includes works for strings, winds and fortepiano by Franz Josef Haydn, Mozart, J.C. Bach, Gyrowetz and Holzbauer performed on original instruments.

A catered reception for the audience and performers will follow the concert.

Tickets are $35, $30 for seniors, $10 for students (with valid ID), and $5 for children 5-12. For reservations and more information, visit rebelbaroque.com or call 914-734-9537.

And coming up …

Alice Mattison will discuss the pleasures and perils of writing a novel on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street. Her new book is The Kite and String: How to Write with Spontaneity and Control — and Live to Tell the Tale. She is the author of six novels and four collections of short stories. For more information and to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.