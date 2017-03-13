Hospitals announce storm closings

While Danbury and Norwalk hospitals will remain open and operational throughout Tuesday’s storm, the following outpatient closings have been announced.

All Western Connecticut Medical Group Ambulatory Practices & Administrative Offices

Western Connecticut Home Care (office closed)

Danbury Related Closings:

GI – All elective procedures

Imaging – Danbury Diagnostic Imaging, Ridgefield Diagnostic Imaging, Danbury Hospital Medical Arts Center Imaging)

Lab Draw Centers

Danbury Hospital’s Praxair Cancer Center – Outpatient Chemotherapy, Ambulatory Infusion, Radiation Oncology and Breast Center

Cardiovascular Outpatient Testing and Elective Procedures

Corporate Health Care and WorkNet Therapy

Danbury and Southbury Rehab

Diabetes Education

Perinatology

Psychiatry – Community Center for Behavioral Health, Danbury; New Milford Behavioral Health

Pulmonology

Sleep Lab (Monday and Tuesday evening sleep studies cancelled)

Specialty and Dental Clinics at 70 Main Street

Wound Care

Norwalk Weather Related Closings

GI – All elective cases

Imaging – Norwalk Radiology & Mammography Center

Lab Draw Centers

Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center – Outpatient Chemotherapy, Ambulatory Infusion, Radiation Oncology and Breast Center

Cardiovascular Outpatient Testing and Elective Procedures

Occupational Health

Rehab and Audiology

Diabetes Education

Midwifery

Perinatology

Psychiatry

Pulmonology

Sleep Lab (Tuesday evening sleep studies canceled)

Specialty and Dental Clinics

Wound Care

Patients are encouraged to call their physician/outpatient office to reschedule appointments and re-confirm appointments before travelling on Wednesday, March 15.