Live Saturday: 2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships

Watch the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, (or anytime on-demand) on the HAN Network. Our live coverage from New Canaan begins on Saturday after Friday’s opening rounds were postponed. You can watch in the video player below, on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD), and on the HAN Network mobile app.

Our coverage was set to begin at on Friday but Thursday’s heavy snow led to class cancellations at some FCIAC schools, which led the league to move the entire tournament to Saturday. Below is the revised schedule, along with links to the tournament brackets and seeds. We’ll be live at 2:30 on HAN Network leading up to the championships at 7 p.m. 6 p.m.

Saturday’s revised schedule

8 AM: Weigh-in

9:30: Championship First Round

11:00: Championship Quarterfinals

1:30: Championship Semifinals & Consolation Quarterfinals

2:30: HAN Network’s live coverage begins

3:30: Consolation Semifinals

4:00: Consolation 3rd/4th & 5th/6th

6:00: Championship Finals

Click the links below for seeding information and preliminary weight class brackets.

• FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

• FCIAC Wrestling Seeds

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

