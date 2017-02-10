2017 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival selections

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) has announced its 2017 selections. The annual festival, in its second year, runs May 19-21 and will screen 55 films from 19 countries at various venues in Ridgefield.

Passes are on sale now at early bird prices ($100 for ALL FESTIVAL passes and $75 for ALL FILM passes) at www.riff.website.

The films were selected by a 25-person screening committee comprised of local film lovers and arts community leaders of all ages, with RIFF’s mission in mind: To make the world a more compassionate place through the sharing of stories from around the globe through cinema.

The 2017 selections include full-length and short narrative features, long- and short-form documentaries, animated films, web/new media series and student films and come from places as nearby as Wilton and Norwalk, and as far away as South Africa, Iran, Taiwan, Israel, Germany, Australia and Andorra.

“The RIFF screening committee viewed more than 275 films over the past few months and narrowed down the selections to showcase the finest independent films,” said RIFF Co-Director Sean M. Murphy. “We were so impressed by the caliber of filmmaking shown by all entrants. We believe that this year’s slate builds upon last year’s amazing showcase.”

The schedule for RIFF is still being finalized, but there are a few special screenings that have already been confirmed. More to be announced soon.

What Children Do — A comedy about two estranged sisters who are thrust back into each other’s lives by the impending death of their grandmother and are forced to try to repair their feral relationship. Screening on Saturday, May 20th in the evening at The Ridgefield Playhouse with Director Dean Peterson and cast and crew members. http://whatchildrendomovie.com

The Buddy System — Wilton-based filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris will present her heart-warming new documentary film about the extraordinary bond between specially trained assistance dogs and children on the autism spectrum. Q&A with the Smith-Harris to follow the film. Location and time TBA. http://www.buddysystemfilm.org

Let Me Get What I Want — Screening on Saturday, May 20, (time TBA) at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum of the long-form music film by Daddy (collaboration between actor/director/artist James Franco and musician/artist Tim O’Keefe) followed by Q&A with O’Keefe and others involved in the project.

Written Off — Documentary. Grippingly honest personal journals reveal the secrets one man worked so hard to conceal as an innocent prescription for painkillers leads to a 10-year struggle to escape opiates and the stigma that surrounds his addiction. Discussion to follow with filmmaker Molly Hermann and community leaders about the opioid epidemic. Location and time TBA. http://www.written-off.com

Indie Horror Night — Screenings of the feature-length zombie film Dead Sunrise ( https://www.facebook.com/deadsunrisethemovie ), along with shorts Venefica, I Should Have Run and Toward the Entryway at the Keeler Tavern Carriage Barn on Friday, May 19, in the evening.

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, created by local playwright and theatre director, Joanne Hudson, is an intimate, international, independent and inspired film festival. Each spring, RIFF brings dozens of films to Ridgefield for thoughtful screenings in curated venues including the Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Library, Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Keeler Tavern Museum and the Prospector Theater. In addition, RIFF offers master classes in different aspects of film and filmmaking. The festival will run May 19-21. For more information and to purchase passes, please visit www.riff.website.

RIFF 2017 Selections

(après le vin) After the Wine – France

A Simple Test – USA

After The Revolution – USA

Alvin’s Harmonious World of Opposites – Australia

An Evening of Eternity – Germany

Capital Advice – USA

Change- Singapore

Clean – USA

Cold Breath – Iran

Cradle – Iran

Dead Sunrise – Australia

Dear Anima – Taiwan

Equipoise – USA

Flawless – UK

Forgotten Farms – USA

Hoda’s Story – Israel

I Should Have Run – UK

Jewel’s Catch One – USA

Jewish Blind Date – Switzerland

Let Me Get What I Want – USA

Lion Dance – USA

Love – Germany

Marc Chung Protects His Address – USA

My Identity – USA

My Name is Joan – USA

Nirwana Blossom – Germany

Once There Was A Girl – Israel

Once Upon A Dream – Belgium

One Big Home – USA

Petrel – Australia

Pool – Brazil

Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices – USA

Shallow Waters: The Public Death of Raymond Zack – USA

Slummy Mummy – USA

Sternenkind – Germany

Swimming in the Desert – USA

The Bouquet – France

The Buddy System – USA

The Chocolate Case – The Netherlands

The Descendants – Iran

The Green Standard – USA

The Ides of Childhood – India

The Other Side – Spain

The Star Gazers – South Africa

Toward the Entryway – USA

Two Guys – USA

Two Worlds – Poland

Venefica – USA

Wake-Up Call – UK

What Children Do – USA

What The People Want – USA

Where We Live – Australia

Wolves – Andorra

Woman Versus – USA

Written Off – USA