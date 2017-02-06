This week on HAN: Top 2 hockey teams in state, wrestling finals, more

FCIAC Championship Month continues this week with a potential boys hockey final preview, a girls basketball final rematch and the FCIAC Wrestling Championships all live on the HAN Network. We’ll also start a new series with Silver Hill Hospital about eating disorders, which you can watch every Monday morning on Coffee Break with Kate Czaplinski.

You can watch 25 FCIAC winter postseason events streaming live and on-demand on HAN Network between Feb. 2 and March 4. Most of those events will also be on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD). You can check out the entire postseason schedule here.

Here are all the live sports, news and studio programs you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports



Note: We’ll feature dueling broadcasts of boys hockey and girls basketball on Tuesday, you’ll find links to watch both games on Tuesday. The boys hockey game will also be carried live on Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 1600-HD). Team records below are as of Sunday:

Boys Hockey: No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 New Canaan at Darien Ice House on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Originally scheduled for January (when New Canaan was ranked third in the state), this game now features the top two teams in Connecticut and the FCIAC. Ridgefield (13-1, 7-0 FCIAC) and New Canaan (11-2, 6-0) put their unblemished conference records on the line live on HAN. Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys hockey tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Girls Basketball: Stamford at Fairfield Warde on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:50 p.m. In a rematch of last year’s FCIAC Championship, the Black Knights (12-4, 10-2 FCIAC) travel to Fairfield to take on the Mustangs (11-5, 9-3). With less than two weeks left before the girls hoops playoffs begin, Stamford is tied with Norwalk for third place and Warde is just one game back in fifth place. Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC girls basketball tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Boys Basketball: Darien at New Canaan on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Anytime the Rams and Blue Wave meet — no matter the sport — it has potential. Darien (8-6, 7-4 FCIAC) is having one of its best seasons in years while New Canaan (3-12, 3-8) looks to play spoiler. Coming into the week, Darien sits in fifth place in the FCIAC. Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys basketball tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11. On Friday we’ll feature player and coach interviews during the Wrestling Trials, starting at 4 p.m. On Saturday we’ll have live coverage of all the championship matches and some of the playoff matches.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured the start of the FCIAC winter postseason with track and cheerleading, we also saw boys ice hockey and girls basketball (snow postponed the Stamford-Greenwich boys hockey game we had on the schedule). You can watch those events and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links:

• 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

• Bridgeport Central at Wilton girls basketball

• 2017 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships

• New Canaan vs. Darien boys hockey

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. Monday, 12:30 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

