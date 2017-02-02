This Weekend: First Fridays at the Aldrich

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield will bring in the Shovel Ready String Band to celebrate the 10th year of First Fridays contemporary cocktail parties on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Hudson Valley band performs fiddle tunes, country, bluegrass and traditional ballads.

Festivities will provide the evening’s hors d’oeuvres and Litchfield Distillery will provide on-site spirits tastings. It will be one of the last opportunities to see the Site Lines exhibition series, which closes Feb. 5.

Admission is $20; for more information, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519 x118.

The Who’s Tommy

The smash hit rock opera The Who’s Tommy opens this evening, Feb. 2, at Curtain Call Inc.’s Kweskin Theatre in Stamford. Peter Green is directing the show, which was first performed as Tommy by The Who in 1969, originally conceived by Peter Townshend and Kit Lambert with contributions by John Entwhistle, Keith Moon and Roger Daltrey.

Performances will be Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 and Sunday afternoons at 2 through Feb. 18. The theater is in the Sterling Farms complex at 1349 Newfield Avenue. Tickets are $32 for adults, $25 for seniors citizens and $16 for students and children; all seats are $25 on Thursdays. For reservations, visit curtaincallinc.com or call 203-461-6358.

Music for Youth

Renowned cellist Allison Eldredge will perform a free concert for young people on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Pequot Library Auditorium, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Doors open at 1:40 p.m.

The Free Young Persons’ Concert, sponsored by Music for Youth, Inc. and the library, will be followed by a free master class for advanced cello students. (Pre-registration required: email musicforyouthct@gmail.com or call 203-254-0123.) Adults who wish to attend the concert without accompanying a child are asked to make a donation to support the program.

Valentines for sale

The Creative Arts Workshop at 80 Audubon Street in New Haven is having its annual XOXO Sale of Valentines Feb. 1-14, weekdays 9 to 7 and Saturdays 9 to 5. Hand-made items created by the Book Binders of CAW include cards, small boxes, and notebooks.

There will be a free paper craft demonstration on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit creativeartsworkshop.org or call 203-562-4927.

Etherea

Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport (at Center Street) will present a concert by the vocal ensemble Etherea, with Grace Cloutier, harp, and Alan Murchie, pianist/organist, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. The group’s programs typically include music by Beach, Copland, Holst, Mendelssohn, Rheinberger, Rossini, Schubert, Schumann and Vaughan Williams.

General admission is $35 for adults, $20 for children, $100 for families (two adults, two-three children). For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/trinity-etherea.

Green speaker

Wilton Go Green and the Wilton Library Association Green Speaker Series will present An Introduction to Electric Vehicles: Scott Thompson on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Thompson, a member of the Westport Electric Car Club and volunteer chairman of the Town of Fairfield’s Clean Energy Task Force, will talk about EV basics and the choices available.

The talk will take place at the library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; to register, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Children’s choir

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform popular tunes from Broadway hits including Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Beautiful — The Carole King Musical, and Hello Dolly on Saturday, Feb. 4. at 7 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

Wickedly Beautiful Broadway will include numerous children singing solos as well as choral works.

A silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby and continue during intermission. The Fairfield County Children’s Choir is a community-based choral program for 300 children in grades four through 12.

Tickeets are $15 and $20, available at theklein.org or call 1-800-424-0160. For more information, on the choir, visit singfccc.org.

Hot & Cool

The Amina Figarova Sextet will perform in a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The sextet, led by composer and pianist Amina Figarova, has performed at the major jazz festivals in the United States and in Europe.

Advance registration is strongly recommended; visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334. Pre-registrants should arrive by 7:20; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 7:20 if space is available.

And coming up …

On Monday, Feb. 6, at the Bethel Library, Virginia Wolf will perform Katy Leary and Mark Twain, the story of the maid who served the Samuel Clemens family for 30 years, from Elmira to Hartford, around the world and finally in Redding. The presentation is based on the memoir dictated by Katy Leary, A Lifetime with Mark Twain, and will begin at 6:30. Reservations are required; visit bethellibrary.org or call 203-794-8756 x4.

* * * *

The Westport Country Playhouse’s Script-in-Hand playreading series will present the comedy The Supporting Cast by George Furth on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Anne Keefe will direct. Tickets are $20; for reservations visit westportplayhouse.org or call 203-227-4177.