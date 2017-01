The Lewisboro Ambulance Corps, New York State Police, and local fire departments will be practicing responses to various emergency situations at Lewisboro Elementary School during the weekend of Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29..

Lewisboro Elementary School is a vacant school building located at 79 Bouton Road, South Salem, N.Y.

The public should not be alarmed by these emergency drills, according to a release from the Katonah-Lewisboro School District.