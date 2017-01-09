South Salem tennis player ranked at the top

Harry Walker, of South Salem, N.Y., has earned the No. 1 national ranking in boys 16s from the United States Tennis Association, boys 16s.

A junior at King School in Stamford, Conn., Harry is a King Scholar with a 4.15 GPA entering his junior year and ranks among the top 10% of his class. School officials said that could earn an induction into Cum Laude this spring.

Harry recently committed to play tennis at Harvard as a member of the Class of 2022.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of work and a lot of competing over the course of the year. I especially appreciate the support I’ve gotten from King, both from my friends and my teachers,” Harry said.

He called committing to Harvard “A dream come true.”

“I look forward to the spring tennis season at King,” Harry added. “The team is great and Coach Carey is incredibly supportive of all of us. We lost five starting seniors so everyone will need to step up their game. Go Vikings!”