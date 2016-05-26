Lewisboro Ledger

Group home proposal for Vista draws 100 to protest at public hearing

By Jane K. Dove on May 26, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 14 Comments

More than 100 Vista residents turned out Monday night at a public hearing to voice their opposition to a proposal by Richmond Community Services to open a group home at 8 Laurel Road.

The overflow hearing was held at the Vista volunteer fire department on Smith Ridge Road, where civility ruled the evening.

Frank Farias, director of operations and business development for Richmond Community Services, had earlier approached the Town Board, describing the project as “a home for six individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, who may be medically fragile.”

The group home would be operated as an Individualized Residential Alternative (IRA) residence. Housing, meals, recreation, activities for daily living, medical/nursing services, and 24-hour, seven-day-per-week continuous supervision over three shifts would be provided to all residents. The house would have a dedicated manager and director.

The property at 8 Laurel Road is in a quiet neighborhood of single-family residences, and would be remodeled for its new use. The 3,400-square-foot home is currently owned by Aaron and Susan Shapiro and was recently listed with Ginnel Real Estate for $665,000.

Richmond plans

Speaking Monday night, Farias said “We understand you all care about your neighborhood and community. The six residents of the home would be medically fragile women with developmental disabilities. This is not a halfway house. These are elderly women with physical problems who require special care to avoid institutions.”

Farias said the Laurel Road home was “a great location on a quiet street with plenty of parking. The owners of the home have agreed to a price and we are now looking to move forward. Our organization takes pride in our 14 group homes in Westchester and takes great care with maintenance. Our goal is to have people not realize they are group homes. We want them to be a part of your community.”

Public response

First to speak for the opposition was Clifford L. Davis, an attorney retained by Mary Beth and Michael Johnston of 7 Laurel Road.

Davis outlined a series of complaints against the proposal. He said the submission was “defective” in many ways — from lacking information on the suitability of the site or the number of staff persons who will be on the site 24/7 and how many others will be on the site  — to addressing other patient needs.

He also said the submission is defective because it states that the site is serviced by municipal water and it is not.

“Further,” he said, “the brief summary falsely represents that ‘the location is selected with attention to proximity and/or accessibility to local community services, including shopping facilities.’ But there are no adequate shopping facilities within a nearby radius.”

Davis also cited septic field and tank requirements that had not been properly addressed for a four-bedroom house and said the house is not compliant with town and county regulations. He added that the number of residents and staff will cause the sewage flow to exceed that of a four-bedroom house.

The town’s zoning code prohibits group homes that are closer than two miles apart and Davis pointed out that the proposed home would be only 1.2 miles from another facility, located at 250 Smith Ridge Road (Route 123). Adequate parking is also another zoning issue he said that has not been addressed.

Finally, Davis said the location of the group home would create an “over–concentration, impacting the nature and character of the area. It will have a detrimental impact on the community, converting a lovely home into a business operated on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, every day of the year. Such an intense operation must be examined closely and must not be over-concentrated as it is here.”

Several Vista residents followed up on points made by Davis and added some new ones.

Steve Woodstead, president of the Vista Volunteer Fire Department, expressed concerns about emergency services.

“We are a small volunteer department and this will impact Vista,” he said. “We might be pressed to handle increased call volume. The group home on Smith Ridge Road generates 13 to 18 calls each year.”

Vista resident Tom Vacarro said the site was much too “front and center in our neighborhood. If this was on five acres, it would be different. I am concerned about the septic system and having this many adults 24 hours a day. I am also afraid of well pollution by the sewage that could be generated. This will also impact our property values.”

Susan Shapiro, the owner of the 8 Laurel Road home, was the lone proponent of the proposal.

“Richmond is a well-funded, reputable agency,” she said. “These women deserve high-quality care. They are fragile and dependent. By denying this proposal we are marginalizing and discriminating against these women.”

Several other residents spoke out, addressing issues of the impact on children, increased number of vehicles in the area, the isolation of the six women in a strictly residential neighborhood, lack of street lighting, the impact of winter on the local roads in terms of patient mobility and the impact of the disposal of medical waste.

Next steps

As the public comments wound down, resident Joan Legenzowsky summed up the feelings of her neighbors.

“This just doesn’t seem to fit in to our community. There are other spots where this could go. We bought our homes for privacy and ambience, not this,” she said.

At the end of the hearing, it appeared clear that residents did not want the group home in their neighborhood and the Town Board seemed to be in agreement, with Town Board member Peter DeLucia saying, “Speaking for myself, I think the deck is stacked against this.”

The public hearing was closed but will stay open for written comment for another 10 days, up to June 2. Officials will decide to deny, approve or make alternate recommendations on the proposal at their June 13 Town Board meeting.

  • alex parker

    Hello all who read,

    My name is Alex Parker. I went to JJHS and graduated in 2011. All I’m reading here is hate. I believe Susan Shapiro said it best ” By denying this proposal we are marginalizing and discriminating against these women.” That is exactly what’s going on. It seems to me that most people found every little reason that this home should not exist. This is a beautiful area and those who will be living in the home could really benefit from it. Show some love.

    Peace!

    • Jay Thant

      It is good to see our young people are paying attention to what is happening around them. To characterize a neighborhood’s opposition to a group home in their area as hate is a sign of youthful naivety. For someone so young to use such harsh rhetoric in describing the opposition is also a form of hate.
      The opposition is based on location not about a group home.

      As for Susan Shapiro’s statement it is nothing more than an inflammatory remark to cast the opposition as evil and uncaring neighbors.

      • alex parker

        Jay! Thanks for replying! I think your response is also a form of hate, since we’re throwing that around. Anyways, here is a play by play of why I made my comment! First, the group home is for “six individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, who may be medically fragile.” I would assume it will be rather quiet over there. Not to mention “Our goal is to have people not realize they are group homes. We want them to be a part of your community.” Doesn’t sound like they want to bother anybody! continued below…

        • alex parker

          Then there’s the case of the lawyer. I thought it was interesting that someone brought a lawyer to a public hearing. First he mentions the municipal water, I’m sure they can figure that out. Then he mentions the shopping center distance. How do the other residents on the road get their groceries? This also appears to be a non-issue. The increased sewage issue is an interesting one. I could see some reason to this, but really I don’t think they’re going to pump out much more than everyone else. Another interesting issue is the group home zoning code. I understand the code, but it appears to be a way to keep group homes out of the area. The last thing the lawyer says is what bothers me the most: the group home would create an “over–concentration, impacting the nature and character of the area. It will have a detrimental impact on the community, converting a lovely home into a business operated on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, every day of the year. Such an intense operation must be examined closely and must not be over-concentrated as it is here.” It’s worded very nicely, but I think it lacks reason. It’s not a business it’s a home with care takers. Would you chastise your neighbor for taking care of their elders? I don’t see how this will impact the nature and character of the area at all. There will be 24 hour supervision, but people do sleep you know! Continued below!

          • alex parker

            The fire department mentions increased call volume. I think this is unreasonable, we don’t have firetrucks and ambulances flying around our town all day. 13-18 calls a year from the other group home doesn’t even seem like that much. I think they can handle it. Tom Vacarro mentions “front and center” as if this is some sort of attraction, not a home. He also mentions possible well pollution from the waste. Do you worry about your own waste polluting the well also? Other residents mentioned increased vehicles, street lights, winter conditions, and disposal of medical waste. Many homes around our area have 3-4 cars in their driveways at all times, why are the vehicles here any different? I don’t see how street lighting is an issue, its not for current residents. We all deal with the winter conditions every year. As far as medical waste goes, we all get our trash taken out, this is just a different kind of waste that must be handled carefully, I’m sure the staff will be well equipped. Continued below.

          • alex parker

            Joan Legenzowsky statement really struck me: “This just doesn’t seem to fit in to our community. There are other spots where this could go. We bought our homes for privacy and ambience, not this,” Where are the other spots where this should be? I believe this home was selected for its privacy and ambience, something the residents of the group home will probably appreciate as well! Furthermore what is ‘this’? This is a small group of “elderly women with physical problems who require special care” I think everyone would be doing them a great service by allowing them into our community. So good sir, this why I believe this is hate. It seems to me no one wanted a group home in the area from the start of the proposal, and found every single reason why it should not be. Continued below!

          • alex parker

            Jay, if I didn’t tell you how old I was, your first paragraph would’ve lacked a lot of substance. This is not youthful naivety, as you so eloquently put it, it is a careful examination of the language that is being used to keep this group home out of the community. You say Ms. Shapiro might be considered “greedy and uncaring as she will not be there to experience the negative impact of this facility.” Is this how you feel? You used the language “some might say” so I can’t tell if it’s your feelings or if you’re merely making an inference. I don’t believe there will be negative impact AT ALL. People seem to have a lot of ‘concerns’ but all I hear is “we don’t like this at all and we don’t want it here.” I wonder how you all would feel if it was your family inside of that home. Jay, let me know how you feel!!! I also am curious to know how you would’ve responded if you thought I was your age.

            Peace Out

          • Jay Thant

            Your voluminous hyperbolic response is good, it shows you are thinking but not correctly. Real life is not like a class debate in college. When you start thinking your opinion is righteous gospel and then demonize the people you don’t agree with shows your lack of life experience. As you mature hopefully you will come to realize there are other valid opinions other than your own. He who believes that 100 South Salem residents came to the meeting because they “hated” the residents of the future group home is the person with the “hate” problem.
            I doubt you own a home in Lewisboro. If the group home goes through and the negative points prove to be correct you simply move out of your bedroom and go your merry way. The 100 people who are protesting most likely own property and pay taxes, they will be stuck holding the bag.

            As for my opinion a group home should be on a State road or at worst a main thoroughfare like Elmwood Rd. or Mead St.
            This way the residents and neighbors are both served properly and fairly.

          • alex parker

            Jay, your big worded response shows me that you feel threatened. You failed to answer any of my questions or counter argue any of my points. Maybe hate was a strong word to start with, but thats just how it made me feel. Infact the only thing youve done in your response is attack me, and tried to cast me in a negative light. My “voluminous hyperbolic” response only responded to every point made in the article. I didn’t judge or attack anyone. I honestly feel very attacked by your language, I think you dug much deeper than using the word hate. This looks like a perfect example NIMBY to me. Jay, answer my questions, counter argue, but don’t attack me because now I want my voice to be heard, just like the 100 who showed up. To me, your response was a lame attempt to make me look young and dumb. I don’t appreciate it.

          • alex parker

            Its so funny Jay, it almost looks to me like you infact think “your opinion is righteous gospel and then demonize the people you don’t agree with”.

          • Jay Thant

            Maybe you forgot your words:
            My name is Alex Parker. I went to JJHS and graduated in 2011. All I’m reading here is hate. I believe Susan Shapiro said it best ” By denying this proposal we are marginalizing and discriminating against these women.” That is exactly what’s going on. It seems to me that most people found every little reason that this home should not exist.

            It is you who is attacking people for their hate and then you agree with Susan Shapiro’s tried and true pejorative buzzword discrimination.

            I don’t live anywhere near this neighborhood. It is too secluded and out of the way. I responded to your original comment because of curiosity. The followup comments were just plain pablum regurgitated from the ” everyone is a victim” playbook.

            Signing off with “Peace!” with an exclamation point says more about you than anything you have written.

            No need to continue this conversation. Zealots are always right and everyone else is a hate filled bigot.

            Have a good day .

          • alex parker

            Its funny Jay, you can call me what you will and think nothing of it, but my opinion of what seems like hate is invalid. I backed up what I said, you on the other hand havent answered any questions or counter argued anything. Your main point is that I am young, unintelligent, and I must be filled with hate because of how I feel. I happen to agree with Ms. Shapiro. Its odd to hear that you dont live in the area, I guess youre just an internet instigator. Thanks for giving me the chance to express my thoughts more clearly. I am very open to hearing other opinions. I signed off with peace because I am trying to spread Peace and Love…

            Peace 😀

  • John Dobson

    I lived in the area 30 years ago, so I have been around. Alex, you are correct, it is obvious. Unfortunately, the whole problem is insecurity and fear. I can guarantee if one of their own was living in the group home it would be welcomed with open arms. Human beings are selfish and insecure, as simple as that.

    • Jay Thant

      Another bleeding heart blowhard who knows nothing about Vista.

