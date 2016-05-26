Group home proposal for Vista draws 100 to protest at public hearing

More than 100 Vista residents turned out Monday night at a public hearing to voice their opposition to a proposal by Richmond Community Services to open a group home at 8 Laurel Road.

The overflow hearing was held at the Vista volunteer fire department on Smith Ridge Road, where civility ruled the evening.

Frank Farias, director of operations and business development for Richmond Community Services, had earlier approached the Town Board, describing the project as “a home for six individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, who may be medically fragile.”

The group home would be operated as an Individualized Residential Alternative (IRA) residence. Housing, meals, recreation, activities for daily living, medical/nursing services, and 24-hour, seven-day-per-week continuous supervision over three shifts would be provided to all residents. The house would have a dedicated manager and director.

The property at 8 Laurel Road is in a quiet neighborhood of single-family residences, and would be remodeled for its new use. The 3,400-square-foot home is currently owned by Aaron and Susan Shapiro and was recently listed with Ginnel Real Estate for $665,000.

Richmond plans

Speaking Monday night, Farias said “We understand you all care about your neighborhood and community. The six residents of the home would be medically fragile women with developmental disabilities. This is not a halfway house. These are elderly women with physical problems who require special care to avoid institutions.”

Farias said the Laurel Road home was “a great location on a quiet street with plenty of parking. The owners of the home have agreed to a price and we are now looking to move forward. Our organization takes pride in our 14 group homes in Westchester and takes great care with maintenance. Our goal is to have people not realize they are group homes. We want them to be a part of your community.”

Public response

First to speak for the opposition was Clifford L. Davis, an attorney retained by Mary Beth and Michael Johnston of 7 Laurel Road.

Davis outlined a series of complaints against the proposal. He said the submission was “defective” in many ways — from lacking information on the suitability of the site or the number of staff persons who will be on the site 24/7 and how many others will be on the site — to addressing other patient needs.

He also said the submission is defective because it states that the site is serviced by municipal water and it is not.

“Further,” he said, “the brief summary falsely represents that ‘the location is selected with attention to proximity and/or accessibility to local community services, including shopping facilities.’ But there are no adequate shopping facilities within a nearby radius.”

Davis also cited septic field and tank requirements that had not been properly addressed for a four-bedroom house and said the house is not compliant with town and county regulations. He added that the number of residents and staff will cause the sewage flow to exceed that of a four-bedroom house.

The town’s zoning code prohibits group homes that are closer than two miles apart and Davis pointed out that the proposed home would be only 1.2 miles from another facility, located at 250 Smith Ridge Road (Route 123). Adequate parking is also another zoning issue he said that has not been addressed.

Finally, Davis said the location of the group home would create an “over–concentration, impacting the nature and character of the area. It will have a detrimental impact on the community, converting a lovely home into a business operated on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week, every day of the year. Such an intense operation must be examined closely and must not be over-concentrated as it is here.”

Several Vista residents followed up on points made by Davis and added some new ones.

Steve Woodstead, president of the Vista Volunteer Fire Department, expressed concerns about emergency services.

“We are a small volunteer department and this will impact Vista,” he said. “We might be pressed to handle increased call volume. The group home on Smith Ridge Road generates 13 to 18 calls each year.”

Vista resident Tom Vacarro said the site was much too “front and center in our neighborhood. If this was on five acres, it would be different. I am concerned about the septic system and having this many adults 24 hours a day. I am also afraid of well pollution by the sewage that could be generated. This will also impact our property values.”

Susan Shapiro, the owner of the 8 Laurel Road home, was the lone proponent of the proposal.

“Richmond is a well-funded, reputable agency,” she said. “These women deserve high-quality care. They are fragile and dependent. By denying this proposal we are marginalizing and discriminating against these women.”

Several other residents spoke out, addressing issues of the impact on children, increased number of vehicles in the area, the isolation of the six women in a strictly residential neighborhood, lack of street lighting, the impact of winter on the local roads in terms of patient mobility and the impact of the disposal of medical waste.

Next steps

As the public comments wound down, resident Joan Legenzowsky summed up the feelings of her neighbors.

“This just doesn’t seem to fit in to our community. There are other spots where this could go. We bought our homes for privacy and ambience, not this,” she said.

At the end of the hearing, it appeared clear that residents did not want the group home in their neighborhood and the Town Board seemed to be in agreement, with Town Board member Peter DeLucia saying, “Speaking for myself, I think the deck is stacked against this.”

The public hearing was closed but will stay open for written comment for another 10 days, up to June 2. Officials will decide to deny, approve or make alternate recommendations on the proposal at their June 13 Town Board meeting.