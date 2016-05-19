Katonah Art Center tries to fit in

Though mostly acknowledged as a huge success at its new home on Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge, the Katonah Art Center (KAC) has not been without some growing pains as it settles into its new home.

Since relocating from Katonah to the Goldens Bridge Community House in January, the KAC has been the subject of several complaints from neighbors who were unhappy with the new level of activity in what had been a sleepy neighborhood. A majority of concerns involved parking, as cars took up spaces in front of houses up and down the street during KAC events. Others expressed displeasure with increased traffic, making it less safe for children to play in the street, and providing less privacy.

Developing solutions

KAC owner Loren Anderson of South Salem told The Ledger she has attempted to deal with these concerns, meeting with several neighbors and developing solutions, some in cooperation with the town.

Lewisboro Supervisor Peter Parsons acknowledged that the town approved construction of a higher privacy fence by an immediate neighbor to the property.

“This is a fabulously successful business,” he said of the art center. “It has added vitality to the hamlet and the town. Any time we have an opportunity to support and encourage local business, we should take the initiative to do so.”

Parsons said KAC had come up with a simple solution to the parking issue.

“The center is practically adjacent to the Goldens Bridge train station parking lot. Since their events are all on the weekend, when Metro North offers free parking, they have instructed attendees to park at the south end of the lot. Problem solved,” Parsons said.

Building was vacant

The Goldens Bridge Community House had been vacant since the Parks and Recreation Department moved its offices to Onatru Farm Park in 2014, and what to do with the former schoolhouse had been the subject of numerous discussions since. Among the proposals were selling the building or converting it for use as affordable or senior housing. The idea of renting it to KAC was first discussed by the Town Board last August, when it voted unanimously to authorize Parsons to negotiate a lease, and the board again voted unanimously to approve the lease in November.

As part of the lease agreement, KAC shares meeting space with the community, such as the Goldens Bridge Hamlet Organization (GBHO), which holds its monthly meetings there. GBHO president Jonathan Monti told The Ledger that the organization considered any traffic or parking issues related to KAC to be something that should be resolved between neighbors, and not something in which GBHO should be involved.

“We are trying to focus on larger planning issues impacting the hamlet as a whole,” he said.

A long history

Built in 1912 as the Goldens Bridge Schoolhouse, the building has had a variety of uses over the decades.

“This is nothing new,” said Anderson. “The building was used for a similar business in the past.” Indeed, the Northern Westchester Center for the Arts (NWCA), founded by Goldens Bridge resident Bira Rabushka, got its start in the former schoolhouse in the 1970s.

Since NWCA left, however, the property has had a much lower profile, with the Parks & Rec offices generating minimal traffic. Anderson and Parsons both told the Ledger that, though some on Old Bedford Road may find the increased activity in the area disconcerting, it was inevitable that there would be change no matter what use had been decided on for the building.

“We now have a healthy business there that is paying rent to the town, and is a positive addition to the community,” Parsons said. “It seems to me it is a win-win situation.”

Anderson said she has a number of initiatives she plans to announce, including planting of gardens that will beautify the property and “help make it an even more positive addition to the neighborhood.”