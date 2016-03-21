Harvey students honored in regional writing contest

Six students of The Harvey School are listed among a number of the area’s young, aspiring authors who have earned recognition in the Writopia Lab’s 2016 Scholastic Writing Awards in the Hudson-to-Housatonic Region.

Harvey senior Emma Brown won awards for five of her original works in poetry and fiction. The Greenwich resident won Gold Keys for Disclaimer and Because Making Your Own Cereal Is Too Mainstream, two works in the category of “flash fiction.” She also won a Silver Key for her short story titled Ash Pt. 2 and earned two honorable mentions, one for her poem Not Quite and another for her short story Ash Pt. 1.

Junior Daniella Lippman of Stamford won two Silver Keys for her two poems The Knowing and What the Nights Are Made Of.

Junior Sydney Best won a Silver Key for her poem Dear Black Women. The Bronx resident also earned an honorable mention for her poem Imani.

Three other Harvey students earned honorable mention: senior Emily Sirota of Rye for her memoir Passion for Science, and seventh graders Joseph DiGrandi of Bethel for his critical essay Living Life to Your Authentic Self and Samantha Fern of Greenwich for her critical essay Nonconformity, A Necessity.

Jeff Seymour, chair of the English department, was happy to learn that Harvey students have earned awards for their writing.

“We are so very proud of our students who are being recognized for their outstanding writing. Nothing would give their teachers greater joy than to see these young writers become celebrated published authors someday.”

The students were acknowledged for their accomplishments at the headmaster’s weekly morning meeting, Monday, Feb. 1, and were formally recognized at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Ceremony, March 6 at Manhattanville College in Purchase.

Harvey students Emma Brown (left), Daniella Lippman, Sydney Best, Emily Sirota, Samantha Fern, and Joseph DiGrandi were honored at a regional writing contest. — Ryan Hurst photo