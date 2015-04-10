Bettie Page’s erotic Lewisboro adventure

Mention the name Bettie Page and you either get blank stares or wide smiles.

For the edification of the blank starers, Bettie Page was the Queen of the Pinups of the 1950s. She was beautiful, she was sexy, and she exuded a love of life in her poses that exhibited a total sense of freedom. Her image hung in barracks, bedrooms and garages everywhere. Bettie’s signature style provided inspiration for the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé and Katy Perry, who adopted her dark brown bangs, bondage wardrobe, and come-and-get-it attitude.

According to a Jan. 6, 2014, article in The Atlantic, Bettie was tied at No. 8 with Albert Einstein in the 2013 Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities. (Bettie died in 2009 at 85.) Time called her one of the 100 most influential fashion trend setters.

She was the inspiration for a character in The Rocketeer comic book by Dave Stevens in the 1980s that was made into a movie by Walt Disney, who brought the iconic Bettie Page image back before the public — an image that had disappeared in 1957 when the model quit a prosperous career and her life faded into an unfortunate spiral of mental instability and substance abuse.

The 1950s beauty queen enjoyed a second life as a symbol of women’s sexual freedom in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Fleeing to New York City from a depressing, poverty-stricken childhood in Nashville, Bettie worked her way through the big city shadows to a most successful modeling career, posing for men’s magazines in anything from her homemade bikinis and bondage outfits to nothing at all … and it was the nothing at all that attracted attention in the rural hamlet of Goldens Bridge on July 27, 1952.

My hunt for this little bit of history began with a comment made by a friend who had caught a glimpse of a newspaper headline while watching the documentary Bettie Page Reveals All. “Art Poses in Woods Brings $5 Fine to 27,” with a South Salem dateline, certainly gave a hint that something of interest had happened in our town.

Tracing that seven-second glimpse of an old headline led to an Internet search for the original article, and more on Bettie Page. In the process, the culture of men’s photo clubs and weekend outings to upstate New York farms for racy photo sessions was revealed, and a search for the South Salem dairy noted in the article ensued.

The article appeared in the New York Times on July 28, 1952, and to quote from that piece, “The outdoor ‘classes,’ visible from highways, began in May and generally were held on Saturdays and Sundays at the dairy farm of Arthur Pinari on Route 138 at Goldens Bridge, Lewisboro.” Consulting one of my favorite contacts for knowledge of historic happenings of earlier times, it was determined that the Pinari place was none other than the Brady farm, the property that includes the beautiful yellow Brady mansion on the big curve below Increase Miller School.

On that fateful July day, someone must have been less than amused at the au naturel antics happening at the Pinari place and called county Sheriff John Hoy and his posse. The authorities arrived, unbeknownst to the club members and the four or five beauties modeling that day. Out of sight, quietly lurking behind heavy vegetation, the lawmen watched the proceedings for two hours before making their presence known and arresting the club members, who had paid $10 for an art camera trip to a Westchester estate that included transportation, lunch and beautiful models. Also arrested were the beautiful models and the four ringleaders — Mr. Pinari, photo salesman Rodney Miyamoto, clerk Robert Cheek, and the organizer, black band leader and photographer Cass Carr. The article quoted Westchester County officials as saying the “woodland photography class outraged public decency.”

The four men were held for trial on Aug. 9 on the charge of disturbing the peace; the models were cited with public indecency.

Mr. Pinari’s trial before Lewisboro Judge John Aiken was postponed until Sept. 4, but court records from the era were not available. Bettie Page, who was arrested as she took a nude potty break in the bushes, demanded that she not be arrested for public indecency. She held up proceedings until her charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, declaring that what she was doing was not indecent. The notoriety of this arrest eventually led to Bettie Page being called before a United States Senate hearing on pornography in 1955.

Cass Carr was a Jamaican band leader who turned to photography and later moved his successful studios from Harlem to West 47th Street. His Concord Camera Circle was one of a number of similar organizations in the 1940s and 1950s that provided amateur photographers a chance to live out a few daydreams. Judge Aiken made him sign an agreement not to shoot his sessions in Westchester County again.

Arthur Pinari remains somewhat a mystery. His name does not appear in the town records as the owner of the raided property, but he was probably an owner of an auto repair shop in Croton Falls later on.